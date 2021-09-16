Pitt vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Western Michigan prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs Western Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ESPN3

Pitt (2-0) vs Western Michigan (1-1) Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Western Michigan is one of those underground indy teams the hipsters are all into.

It’s got a slew of great players, a ton of experience, and if he’s on, Kaleb Eleby is one of the more fun Group of Five quarterbacks going.

There’s no shame in not being able to keep up with Michigan, and beating Illinois State was a bit better than it might appear to be on paper, but this is the real test to see just how good the Broncos can be.

It starts with pass protection. You can’t beat Pitt if you can’t hold serve against its waves of pass rushing production. Western Michigan’s offensive front has been great so far at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

However …

Why Pitt Will Win

Yeah … the Pitt pass rush.

It’s the talent, but it’s also the system that keeps on rolling with great playmakers behind the line year after year.

There were problems in the 41-34 win over Tennessee, but the team was able to get by on five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and key stops when the Panthers absolutely needed them.

QB Kenny Pickett has played up to his billing – he’s a mid-range NFL prospect who’s playing himself into a future job – for an offense that’s been great at keeping control of the clock. Western Michigan lives on time of possession, and Pitt might take that away.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Michigan will play up to its competition, and Pitt will play down.

When it absolutely has to, Pitt will unleash the hounds into the backfield to bother Eleby and get the stops it needs to, but the Bronco defense will be just good enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

Give it three quarters, and then the Panthers will pull away. It won’t be easy, though.

Pitt vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Pitt 40, Western Michigan 23

Line: Pitt -15, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

