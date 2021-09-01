Pitt vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

Pitt (0-0) vs UMass (0-0) Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

The Minutemen are throwing a whole slew of new parts into the mix.

After a disastrous 2020 season – scoring just one touchdown and ten offensive points in the 0-4 run – UMass went big in the transfer portal to go along with veteran parts already in place.

If there’s any blocking whatsoever, the Minutemen will have the backs in place to potentially get the running game going. The combination of Ellis Merriweather and Rutgers transfer Kay’Ron Adams can move with a little room, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

The UMass O line will have a hard time with the Pitt pressure.

The Panthers might have to replace a slew of the main parts from last season, but the program and coaching staff know how to crank up the pass rush with 97 sacks over the last two seasons.

Even if it takes a wee bit for the line to kick it in, the linebacking corps will take over if needed. All it’ll take is a few scoring drives from the other side to put this away. Make UMass press, and the defense will force the mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt will be able to call its shot.

UMass will get on the board early, and then it’ll be all Panthers the rest of the way. QB Kenny Pickett and the passing game will be great on a second quarter explosion to pull away, and the ground attack that struggled throughout 2020 will take over in the second half.

Pitt vs UMass Prediction, Line

Pitt 51, UMass 6

Pitt -38, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 1.5

