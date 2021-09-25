Pitt vs New Hampshire prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Pitt vs New Hampshire How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+/ACC Network

Record: New Hampshire (3-0), Pitt (2-1)

Pitt vs New Hampshire Game Preview

Why New Hampshire Will Win

It’s a dangerous team that could beat Pitt if things go the right way.

The Wildcats force a lot of turnovers, the pass rush is there to bother Panther QB Kenny Pickett, and overall the defense might just be able to keep down what’s been a machine so far.

For all of the good things Pitt has done, the defense fall off last week in a stunning 44-41 loss to Western Michigan. The secondary has been hit-or-miss and enough breakdowns overall are happening to be a concern, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

The offense has ben outstanding.

The Panthers are averaging close to 500 yards per game with 133 points over the first three games. There isn’t much of a running game like in past years, but QB Kenny Pickett is having a whale of a start with the air show.

As always, the pass rush is among the best in the country. It should be a constant bother, there will be a few fumble recoveries – a slight issue so far – and the team should be able to bomb its way out of jams.

What’s Going To Happen

After the clunker of last week and with two straight ACC road games coming up before hosting Clemson, Pitt needs to get everything right.

The offense has been amazing, but it could use a great defensive performance over a dangerous team that’s going to keep bringing the O.

New Hampshire won’t be an easy out, but it won’t keep up.

Pitt vs New Hampshire Prediction, Line

Pitt 40, New Hampshire 24

Line: Pitt -24, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

