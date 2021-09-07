Penn State vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Ball State prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Ball State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Penn State (0-0) vs Ball State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Yeah, it took a little too much work to get by Western Illinois in a 31-21 win, but that’s what warm-ups are for.

The Cardinals have a ton of experience and depth back from their MAC Championship team of 2020, starting with a passing game that should be a whole lot more effective than what Wisconsin was able to come up with against the Nittany Lions.

QB Drew Plitt should be able to spread the ball around a bit, there’s a good group of running backs to take the pressure off, and …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Penn State Will Win

Ball State doesn’t have Wisconsin’s defense.

It’s good, and it stuffed the WIU running game, but it got lit up for 367 passing yards. Everything is about to look just a half-step slower for a sped-up Penn State offense that had a hard time getting anything consistently going in Camp Randall.

It took a while to set it up, but the downfield passing game finally started to click on just enough plays to matter. QB Sean Clifford will get a running game to help him out this week.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Oh yeah, the Penn State defense.

It wasn’t a brick wall against the Badgers, but it defined what bend-don’t-break D can be. It’s not going to need as many dramatic stops this week, but Ball State won’t be a speed bump.

The Cardinals will score a little bit to keep Penn State pressing, but the dam will break a some point late in the third quarter.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Penn State vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Penn State 37, Ball State 13

Line: Penn State -22, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings