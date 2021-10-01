Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 29-12, ATS: 21-17-1, Point Total: 21-18
Saturday, October 2
USC at Colorado
2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -7.5, o/u: 51
Oregon at Stanford
3:30, ABC
Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 57.5
Washington State at Cal
5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -7.5, o/u: 52
Washington at Oregon State
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -2.5, o/u: 57.5
Arizona State at UCLA
10:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 55.5
