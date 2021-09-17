Oregon vs Stony Brook Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Stony Brook prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Stony Brook Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Network: ESPN3

Oregon (2-0) vs Stony Brook (1-1) Game Preview

Why Stony Brook Will Win

If you’re an FCS team playing Oregon, this is the time to catch it on a possible lull.

The Ducks are coming off their biggest non-Pac-12 Championship Game win since the first College Football Playoff with the 35-28 shocker – at least somewhat – over Ohio State.

The Sea Wolves are playing good defense so far, especially against the run. They stuffed Colgate last week in the 24-3 win, did a good job of coming up with takeaways, and they’re just active enough to come up with a stop or two early on.

Offensively, it’s all about the running game. Tyquell Fields can throw a bit, but they’ll try cranking out a few big dashes with a deep rotation and decent overall speed.

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks need to use this game to tighten up the passing game a little bit more.

CJ Verdell and company ripped off huge runs on the way to the win over Ohio State, and the defensive team speed showed up even though it was hit for 484 passing yards and three scores.

Going forward, though, Anthony Brown – who had a solid game with no turnovers, some great runs, and a few big plays – has to be a bit more accurate.

It’s nitpicking time, but this is why you schedule a Stony Brook in the third week of the season.

Brown’s veteran presence was a huge part of the win, but he has only hit 54% of his throws so far and could stand to take a few more shots down the field.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be over a few drives in – Oregon can put this away whenever it wants – but Stony Brook will bring just enough of a running game in the second half against the backups to put something on the board.

Oregon will play with a College Football Playoff-level swagger after what it did in Columbus.

Oregon vs Stony Brook Prediction, Line

Oregon 50, Stony Brook 6

Line: Oregon -42, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1

