Oregon vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Oregon vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, CA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oregon (4-0), Stanford (2-2)

Oregon vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Can the offense continue to be consistently balanced?

It picked a great time to come up with its best running day of the season in the win over Ohio State, and there wasn’t a need to take a whole lot of big chances in the wins over Stony Brook and Arizona. It would’ve been nice to have played better against the Wildcats, but the Ducks were lousy and still managed to win 41-19.

Stanford is doing a lot of things right, but the run defense hasn’t been anything special, there aren’t enough defensive plays in the backfield, and Oregon should be able to take advantage of all of it.

The stats are a tad skewed after Arizona melted down late, but the Ducks lead the nation in takeaways with 13 overall and three or more in every game but the win over Ohio State. However …

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford doesn’t have a turnover problem.

The defense hasn’t been able to generate a ton of takeaways – only three so far – but the offense hasn’t given the ball away in the last three games after turning it over twice against Kansas State.

For all of the good things Oregon does, the defense isn’t great on third downs and the pass defense hasn’t been a rock – even beyond the stat-skewing 484 yards against Ohio State.

Last week against UCLA was a stumble, but Tanner McKee continues to product with a season-high 293 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He’s been good, he’s not making mistakes, and he’s just the type of quarterback who can pull this off if the defense can be a bit tighter.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Oregon keep its focus and keep on winning?

It was able to get away with a loose performance against Arizona, but that’s not happening against Stanford – the Ducks have to be a whole lot sharper or else Mr. McKee will go off.

The Cardinal run defense won’t be good enough, and with no real pressure to keep Oregon QB Anthony Brown from relaxing and making the easy throws. It won’t be a breeze, but Brown will be effective enough to control the clock and the tempo.

Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Oregon 30, Stanford 23

Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

