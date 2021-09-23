Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
Oregon vs Arizona How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 10:30 ET
Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Oregon (3-0), Arizona (0-3)
Oregon vs Arizona Game Preview
Why Arizona Will Win
So what’s going right?
Things aren’t exactly going well when you lose at home to Northern Arizona, but this is all a work in progress for a program undergoing a total overhaul.
On the positive side, the defense is making plays behind the line – the offense will eventually get there; any D is good D in Tucson – and the secondary hasn’t been all that bad.
As great as Oregon has been, it’s defense gives up passing yards, the defense has hardly been a rock, and there should be just enough penalties to be annoying.
However …
Why Oregon Will Win
The Arizona offensive line is – let’s just say – having issues.
The pass protection isn’t there – everyone is getting in the backfield on this O – and there’s no running game whatsoever. It’s a bad mix.
No ground attack means harder third down conversions, and no time to work make moving the chains impossible – the Wildcats are dead last in the country on third downs, converting just 20% of the time.
To blow this, Oregon has to turn the ball over a gajillion times, and that’s not happening – it only has one turnover so far.
What’s Going To Happen
Oregon isn’t exactly going to look ahead to the trip to Stanford and the nastier Pac-12 games ahead, but it can do that after the first half.
Arizona just doesn’t have the lines. The D will do just enough to be annoying in the backfield, and it should be just okay enough to keep the team in the game for a little while.
Oregon will wake up, go on a few decent scoring drives, and that will be it. Arizona won’t be able to push back.
Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Line
Oregon 40, Arizona 16
Line: Oregon -28.5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
