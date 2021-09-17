Oregon State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Idaho prediction and game preview.

Oregon State vs Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State (1-1) vs Idaho (1-1) Game Preview

Why Idaho Will Win

At least the offense had some fun in the opener against the Clan of Simon Fraser – a Division II team from Canada – with the passing game bombing away and the ground attack doing even more with a 316-yard day in the 68-0 win.

The tables turned a wee bit in a 56-14 loss to Indiana the week after, but QB Mike Beaudry threw for close to 200 yards and two touchdowns – a bit of a silver lining in the ugly blowout. Now he has to get ready to throw a whole lot more.

Oregon State’s defense has had issues on third downs, the defense is giving up yards in chunks – losing to Purdue but beating Hawaii – and this hasn’t been a consistent start offensively.

Idaho has to throw and throw some more on a Beaver D that allowed well over 300 yards in each of the first two games, and then hope to catch a few breaks.

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Idaho defense wasn’t all that bad overall against Indiana, but it got off to a rough start and never recovered.

Oregon State will give the Vandals a problem, though.

Chance Nolan has been terrific so far – averaging over 10 yards per throw – and the running game got going against Hawaii thanks by a big day from the offensive line.

The Beaver defense hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been able to take the ball away. The Vandals will start to throw picks after getting down.

What’s Going To Happen

Idaho would love to get into a fun offensive game and keep pressing the questionable Oregon State D, but it’s not going to happen.

There won’t be any semblance of a Vandal running game, and the pass protection won’t be there to consistently do much against a Beaver defensive front that has its best performance of the year.

Oregon State vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Oregon State 48, Idaho 17

Line: Oregon State -23, o/u: 61

