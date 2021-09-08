Oregon State vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Hawai’i prediction and game preview.

Oregon State vs Hawai’i Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: FS1

Oregon State (0-1) vs Hawaii (1-1) Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Oregon State couldn’t run against Purdue in the 30-21 loss. Hawaii might not have been great in the opener against UCLA, but it has the line to hold up a whole lot better as the season goes on.

The offense found its groove in a 49-35 win over Portland State, getting a great balance with a huge day from QB Chevan Cordeiro – he threw for 305 yards and three scores and ran for 66 yards – and with a good rotation from the backs.

The D had to hold up while the Vikings fired away to try getting back in the battle, but being up 28-0 early allowed the team to coast – and get past some big mistakes.

Why Oregon State Will Win

Hawaii turned the ball over four times against Portland State, allowing the game to get a wee bit scarier than it should’ve been.

No, Oregon State couldn’t run against Purdue to kick things off, but the quarterback combination of Chance Nolan and Sam Noyer wasn’t bad. They didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but they managed to push the offense in the fourth quarter to at least make it interesting. Now the passing game should be sharper – Portland State threw for 400 yards – but the offense as a whole should be stronger.

The Beavers will be fine as long as they don’t make a ton of mistakes. Run on the Hawaii defensive front, keep trying it, and don’t take any big chances. Do that, assume the Rainbow Warriors will stop themselves, and capitalize on the chances.

What’s Going To Happen

These two don’t like each other.

Actually, they didn’t like each other when Nick Rolovich was the head man at Hawaii – there was a kerfuffle over Oregon State allegedly liking Hawaii players – but this should still be spirited.

It’s been a strange, rough start for Hawaii. Losing to UCLA now doesn’t look so bad, and the Portland State could’ve been a whole lot smoother. Oregon State didn’t do what it wanted to against Purdue, but this week the offense will be more balanced and the D will once again hold up against the run.

It won’t be anything pretty, but the Beavers will take the home win in a game full of momentum swings.

Oregon State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Oregon State 37, Hawaii 27

Line: Oregon State -11, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

