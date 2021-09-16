Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: ESPN2

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ole Miss (2-0) vs Tulane (1-1) Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

If Tulane could put together the fourth quarter against Oklahoma and the first half against Morgan State and keep doing that for the rest of the year, it would be the most dominant force in college football.

The offense has the fight and firepower to keep up with the Ole Miss juggernaut attack. Last week was a work-some-stuff-out 69-20 win over Morgan State after coming close to beating OU on an epic comeback. Now it’s time to see if it can all come together in a big road upset.

The O is working, but the other parts have been great, too. The Green Wave lead the nation in punting, and the defense has been outstanding on third downs thanks to a good pass rush – a must to pressure Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

Overall this is an experienced team that’s been through a whole lot over the last few weeks. It’ll be able to handle the SEC road environment.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Corral is on fire.

There’s no reason to gush over a win against Austin Peay, but Corral was able to crank up five touchdown passes in the exhibition after a brilliant 381-yard day to open the season against Louisville.

The offense is fast, efficient, and it’s got the ability to score in bunches to either turn the lights out quickly, or come back if Tulane gets on a scoring run of its own.

Best of all – after a 2020 with little to no help from the other side – the Ole Miss defense has been okay. The pass rush is great, the run defense has been good enough, and overall this group isn’t going to be a total liability.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane will hang around more than you might think.

Yeah, the Ole Miss offense has looked great so far, but Louisville’s defense isn’t anything big and forget about anything that happened against Austin Peay. Tulane has enough defensive chops to keep the Rebels from going off, especially on third downs – a problem so far converting just 30% of its chances.

The Green Wave won’t pull off the win, but they’ll hang around long enough to make this a ball game – a really fun ball game.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, Tulane 30

Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 76.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings