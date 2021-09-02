Ole Miss vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 6

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN

Ole Miss (0-0) vs Louisville (0-0) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The offense is going to be devastating.

The Rebels ripped it up last year as QB Matt Corral grew into the gig, and now he has a veteran offensive line to work behind. Best of all for head coach Lane Kiffin and his offense …

Ole Miss might actually play a little defense this year, too.

Disastrous last year, the Rebel D closed with a surprising performance against Indiana in the Outback Bowl, and now it returns experienced in the secondary, big up front, and terrific at linebacker.

Louisville’s defense has to replace six starters as it rebuilds up in the back eight – this isn’t the offense to go against if you’re trying to figure it all out. However …

Why Louisville Will Win

The offense is going to be devastating.

It might not be quite the high-powered machine the Ole Miss attack is, but as long as it can stop turning the ball over on a consistent basis it should be able to keep up.

The coaching staff has interesting weapons to work with. Malik Cunningham is a dangerous playmaker – as long as keeps the giveaways to a minimum – the offensive line is the best version yet in the Scott Satterfield era, and overall the Cardinals are built to battle in shootout games like this.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the final game on a huge opening weekend of college football, and it might just be the most entertaining battle of them all.

Both defenses will be better than the 2020 versions, but they’re still not going to be anything special.

Expect plenty of home runs, lots of momentum swings, and a big-time performance by a veteran Ole Miss team loaded with super seniors – Louisville has a bunch, too, by the way. The Rebel attack will keep on coming, and the D will break serve just enough to push ahead in the second half.

Ole Miss vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 44, Louisville 31

Ole Miss -10, o/u: 76

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

