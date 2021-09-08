Ole Miss vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: SEC Network/ESPN+

– Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ole Miss (1-0) vs Austin Peay (1-0) Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

It’s an overreach to suggest Austin Peay can keep up with the Ole Miss offense, but it has the ability to land a few big punches.

The Governors came up with a strong Week 1 win over Chattanooga, getting a huge passing day from Draylen Ellis, a huge slew of downfield plays, and were able to overcome 11 penalties and two turnovers for a 30-20 win.

Ole Miss is coming off a short week – beating Louisville on Monday night – and has work to do on defense after slowing down late and having issues with targeting penalties. It’s possible to catch this team napping a bit, but …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Ole Miss Will Win

There’s no chance the Governors keep up if Matt Corral and company get rolling.

The passing game works – Dontario Drummond caught nine passes for 177 yards and a score – but the Rebels will likely try to grind a bit more as the game goes on. The O has the running backs – it’s not a good thing if Corral continues to be one of the team’s leading rushers – and this is the game to use them.

Forget the 14 penalties from Monday night – the D held Louisville to 355 yards and pitched a first half shutout. It’s improving.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Rebels had no problems against Louisville without Lane Kiffin – this team is just that good no matter what.

The offense will put this away after the first few drives, and then it’s up to the defense to see just how much more tuning up it wants to do. There’s still work to be done, and this will be a true tune-up before moving on to Tulane.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 52, Austin Peay 10

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Sign up to watch on ESPN+

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings