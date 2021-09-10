Old Dominion vs Hampton Prediction, Game Preview

Old Dominion vs Hampton prediction and game preview.

Old Dominion vs Hampton Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

Network: ESPN3

Old Dominion (0-1) vs Hampton (1-0) Game Preview

Why Hampton Will Win

The Pirates missed the 2020 season, but they came out roaring helped by an improved offense with an upgrade in talent.

They ripped through Virginia Union 42-28 with a huge day on the ground – running for 369 yards and four scores – and with a big day from Jeff Duffey, the former Texas Tech quarterback who threw for 242 yards.

The defense might be questionable, but the O should be able to push the rebuilding Monarchs for a full four quarters.

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Yeah … the Hampton defense.

The offense really does have the parts – Duffey is the best quarterback in this game – but the D was hit for over 300 yards by Virginia Union. Old Dominion played both DJ Mack and Hayden Wolff in the 42-10 loss to Wake Forest, but now the offense should start to work a whole lot better.

The defense wasn’t awful against the high-powered Demon Deacon attack – at least in the second half – and it should be able to attack and get to Duffey enough to make him press.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a while since Old Dominion has been able to score on a consistent basis, but it’ll get over 24 points for the first time since beating VMI 77-14 in mid-November of 2018.

Hampton will score, and Duffey will put up decent numbers, but three turnovers will doom any shot at an upset.

Old Dominion vs Hampton Prediction, Line

Old Dominion 34, Hampton 20

Line: Old Dominion -20, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

