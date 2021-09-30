Oklahoma vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Oklahoma vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma (4-0), Kansas State (3-1)

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

No, the Oklahoma offense isn’t working like it’s supposed to, and this hasn’t been the dominant force everyone was expected, but it’s 4-0, it’s been pushed, and this might just be a case of getting through the early problems before it all starts to rock.

Last year at this time OU was 1-2 – with a loss to Kansas State – because of a massive turnover problem. The mistakes have been limited a bit with just three turnovers in the first four games.

Spencer Rattler has been fine. There were a few turnovers against Tulane, but he’s hitting 74% of his passes for an offense that’s been more about control than fury – and that’s okay.

The D is doing what it’s supposed to with a whole lot of sacks, takeaways, and big plays on third downs. However …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Oklahoma running game is just okay.

Rattler isn’t going to take off, and that’s sort of a problem for an attack that went ballistic when Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts were able to explode out of the backfield.

The running back tandem of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray are okay, but the Kansas State defensive front has been solid so far against the run – it’s not getting gouged and it should get to Rattler enough to matter. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Kansas State get steady play out of the quarterback?

Skylar Thompson might come back from a knee injury, but that’s a huge question mark. Will Howard struggled against Oklahoma State and got banged up, but Jaren Lewis stepped in and threw well enough to keep the game alive.

This will be on the Kansas State defense.

The Oklahoma offense would have to take things up a few levels to put this away with an explosive scoring day, and that’s not happening against a K-State D that keeps the game alive.

The Wildcats have won two straight in the series, and make it three with the Sooners failing to put the game away when they have a chance in the first half.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 27, Oklahoma 24

Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

