Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (1-0) vs Tulsa (0-1) Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Tulsa is better than that.

The Golden Hurricane have too many parts coming back from the great 2020 season to be as mediocre as they were in the stunning 19-17 loss to UC Davis.

They were great against the run, Deneric Prince and Shamari Brooks went off for a ground attack that rumbled for over eight yards per carry and 283 yards, but three turnovers, 12 penalties, and too many problems on third downs led to the upset.

Again, the parts are there to get by Oklahoma State.

They have the D to make this a four quarter fight considering how bad the OSU ground game was last week in a near-disaster …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Yeah, not everything is okay if you’re losing to UC Davis – or if you need to fight to get by Missouri State.

Tulsa can’t make any mistakes and win this, and it’s going to make mistakes. The Cowboys might need them.

They got the win over Bobby Petrino’s Bears, and QB Spencer Sanders was out due to COVID-19 protocols, but it was still way too much of a battle with the guys they had.

The Cowboy running game is better than 1.9 yards per carry against and FCS team, and the pass rush and defensive front will be active enough to bother the Golden Hurricane backfield throughout.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State will still struggle and sputter, Tulsa will still struggle and sputter, and this will look a whole lot like last year’s 16-7 Cowboy win throughout the first half.

But the Cowboy D will be come up with two takeaways, the O will start to get the ground game working, and it’ll open up late in the third.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 30, Tulsa 16

Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings