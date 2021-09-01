Oklahoma State vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Missouri State prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: Big-12/ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (0-0) vs Missouri State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Missouri State Will Win

Bobby Petrino’s team was one of the nice surprises of the FCS spring season, going 5-1 before getting knocked out of the playoffs with a loss to North Dakota.

The offense was effective at getting the job done when it had its chances, the defense was strong, and the pass rush and ability to get into the backfield – especially on third downs – turned the program around.

It wasn’t always smooth – the offense has to do a far better job in a variety of ways, like in pass protection – but the D is going to be a problem for the Cowboys, starting with pass rushing terror Kevin Ellis at one end.

– Week 1 College Football Schedule

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense should be far sharper and far more productive than the 2020 version.

One of the hot teams going into last year, it was more than fine with an 8-3 run, and the attack certainly wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t the unstoppable machine it was supposed to be.

There’s a little bit of work to do at wide receiver, but the backfield is loaded with great options, Spencer Sanders is a veteran quarterback, and the offensive line should be good enough to handle the Bear pressure.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri State’s offense wasn’t awful, but it doesn’t have the pop to push past a Cowboy defense with a secondary that should shut things down.

This is the game for OSU to get the defensive line in place, and the Bears won’t have the ability to take advantage of the work behind done. Missouri State will score, but it won’t be able to do enough to keep up.

The Cowboys will get hot early, score on its first few drives, and there won’t be a whole lot of drama after halftime.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Oklahoma State vs Missouri State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 48, Missouri State 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams