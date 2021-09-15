Oklahoma State vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Boise State prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Boise State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: FS1

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (2-0) vs Boise State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys are surviving and advancing.

It’s been a rough two games so far with tight battles against Southwest Missouri State and Tulsa, but it’s been a bit of a rebuilding job with the coaching staff, and QB Spencer Sanders was out early on.

That’s why you have the soft openings – the hope is to be ready for a game like this.

The defense has been able to make up for the offensive problems with a good pass rush and enough stops to keep the team in games.

It’s been a high-wire act, but the O proved it could explode – coming up with a 21-point fourth quarter comeback to get by Tulsa 28-23 – and now the attack gets a Boise State defense that’s struggling to get off the field – at least it did against UCF – and …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Boise State Will Win

The Broncos bounced back just fine.

They had to deal with a tough battle in Orlando against the Knights, and they returned roaring in a blowout win over UTEP even though the ground game wasn’t working all that well.

This isn’t quite the offensive machine it should be under new head coach Andy Avalos, but the explosion was there last week in the passing game and the team took its foot off the gas after getting up 41-13 at halftime.

Oklahoma State just can’t get the rushing attack going. There are too many penalties, the turnovers have been a problem, and overall, the team isn’t playing well. Now it has to go on the road to a tough environment against a fired up team looking to make a statement.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Is this where Oklahoma State flips the switch?

There’s experience and talent there to be a whole lot better, but the team just isn’t playing well – especially offensively. But Boise State isn’t running well, either.

The difference will be the mistakes.

Oklahoma State will be -2 in turnover margin against a Boise State D that leads the nation with 11 takeaways in two games. No, Avalos’s team might not be doing enough offensively, but it’s attacking well enough on the defensive side to get out of this with a nice national win.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Oklahoma State vs Boise State Prediction, Line

Boise State 31, Oklahoma State 26

Line: Boise State -4, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings