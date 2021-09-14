Ohio vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Louisiana prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Network: ESPN

Ohio (0-2) vs Louisiana (1-1) Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

These are desperate times for Ohio.

After starting out with a rough loss to Syracuse, the Bobcats were stuffed on a two-point try to lose 28-26 to Duquesne from the FCS land. The running game was fine, the defense was fine, the passing game was fine, but … it was a loss to an FCS team.

Louisiana is struggling just as much. The defense has been a disaster over the first two games on third downs – including in a 27-24 fight with Nicholls – and the ground game has been nowhere near its old self.

Ohio has talent and experience, the offensive line has been okay, and the secondary hasn’t been an issue so far, but …

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana is a whole lot better than this.

There was supposed to be a bit of a redo offensively in the backfield, but this should get going soon enough. There’s way too much talent and experience to be this mediocre.

Ohio has been even worse defensive on third downs and there’s absolutely no scoring punch whatsoever. The Bobcat run defense wasn’t bad against Duquesne, but Louisiana is overdue to start ripping off the big runs missing from the last few seasons.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams came into the season expecting to challenge for their respective conference titles, and they still might. First, they both have to start doing a whole lot better at what they’re supposed to do right.

Neither side can do a thing in the time of possession battle because they aren’t running well. Louisiana QB Levi Lewis will be more efficient than Ohio’s Kurtis Rourke.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will break out at least a little bit, but they won’t look like the top 25 team they were supposed to be coming into the season.

Ohio vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 34, Ohio 20

Line: Louisiana -20, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

