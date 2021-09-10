Ohio vs Duquesne Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Duquesne prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs Duquesne Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

Network: ESPN3

Ohio (0-1) vs Duquesne (0-1) Game Preview

Why Duquesne Will Win

Usually, the Dukes have an efficient passing game and can spread the ball around enough to be dangerous. That didn’t happen against TCU.

The Dukes got down instantly against TCU and was out 35-0 at halftime. The only positive was that TCU was nice didn’t do a whole lot more.

Noting on the Duquesne offense worked, but there should be a little bit of balance and the downfield passing game should show up.

Ohio lost to Syracuse 29-9, getting ripped apart on the ground by an offensive line that hasn’t exactly been known as a force over the years. The Dukes aren’t going to get all that physical up front, but they’ve got to try pounding away and controlling the clock.

Why Ohio Will Win

No, really. The Duquesne offense really didn’t work against TCU.

The quarterbacks combined to complete just 3-of-12 passes, the O line couldn’t generate any semblance of a push, and it was brutal from the start.

Ohio might have come up with a clunker against Syracuse, but QB Kurtis Rourke hit his short-to-midrange passes and the offense was only outgained by 33 yards.

The 1-2 rushing punch of De’Montre Tuggle and O’Shaan Allison should combine for close to 150 yards this week, and Rouke will keep things moving because …

What’s Going To Happen

The opener of the Tim Albin era at Ohio didn’t exactly go well. His Bobcats will have to fight a little bit against a Duquesne team that’s far better than it showed against TCU and should get the O moving a bit.

The Bobcats will run well and the defense will be far, far tougher against the run than it was against Syracuse.

Ohio vs Duquesne Prediction, Line

Ohio 37, Duquesne 17

Must See Rating: 1.5

