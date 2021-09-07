Ohio State vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Oregon prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Oregon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Network: FOX

Ohio State (1-0) vs Oregon (1-0) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The talent is there.

Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux might be hurting, but the rest of the Oregon starting 22 has the ability to pull this off.

Recruiting rankings might be overblown, but Oregon has been in the mix with the elite of the elite over the last few years – it has the guys. Now it needs the consistency and the execution.

The running game didn’t work all that well against Fresno State and the O as a whole took way too long to get going, but again, it’s all there to be terrific. That includes QB Anthony Brown, who might not be up there with the CJ Strouds and Spencer Rattlers and Bryce Youngs talent-wise, but he’s got more than enough experience to handle a game like this.

More than anything else when it comes to playing Ohio State, Oregon has the team speed. Minnesota had the will and the thump, but it didn’t have enough flash. Oregon can fly, and even without Thibodeaux, it has the pass rush to that Minnesota didn’t to bother Stroud.

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Ohio State offensive line continues to be overlooked.

For all the fun of the 1-2 receiving punch of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, and with all of the excitement around TreVeyon Henderson and CJ Stroud, it all starts with another great front five

It struggled a wee bit to generate a good push early against Minnesota, but it allowed a grand total of one tackle for loss, no sacks, and it did enough to give Stroud 19 minutes to let Olave and Wilson get open for backbreaking plays.

The Oregon pass rush will work. It’ll get into the backfield enough to be a problem, but it’ll be neutralized as well as it reasonably possible. Where this kicks in is with the grind.

New year, different teams, sharper focus, but think 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State pounded out 228 rushing yards and controlled the game in the win over the Ducks.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Oregon is more than good enough to pull this off.

There will be moments when it looks like it might have the right mix and speed to beat the Buckeyes, but the long, long, long game will be a problem.

The Ducks will be up early, and they’ll have their chances in the third quarter, but Ohio State will pound away with a mix of backs, and Stroud – after misfiring on two big throws in the first half – will settle in, hit the home run, and the Buckeyes will get over what should be their biggest hurdle of the regular season.

Ohio State vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Ohio State 34, Oregon 24

Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

