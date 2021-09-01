Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

Ohio State (0-0) vs Minnesota (0-0) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

Just start running the ball and don’t stop.

Ohio State appears to be cool with CJ Stroud taking over the starting quarterback job with Justin Fields done – even though high school senior Quinn Ewers too talented to not get a shot once he’s up to speed – and the receiving corps is its typically beyond-loaded self, but on the road in the Big Ten against a decent team …

Start running and don’t stop.

If it’s possible for anything Ohio State to be a bit underrated and unappreciated, that’s what the O line has been. This version will once again be as strong as any in college football, it’ll give Stroud and the quarterbacks plenty of time to work, and it’s going to blast away for the ground game that has a good rotation of backs.

Minnesota has to find a pass rush that wasn’t there last season, but the bigger concern is a run defense that got steamrolled by just about everyone in the shortened 2020 season. Ohio State has to give it a try from the start, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota’s D is experienced enough to be better.

The Gophers didn’t get more talented, but they’re more mature with almost everyone returning on the defensive side. The secondary should be a plus, and at least there’s beef up front to potentially hold up. But for Minnesota to win …

Just start running and don’t stop. … if possible.

This is easily the best offensive line yet in the PJ Fleck era, and it should look even better as the season goes thanks to Mohamed Ibrahim and the rest of the running back rotation.

The Gophers have the experience advantage at quarterback – don’t scoff; Tanner Morgan can be ultra-efficient when he’s in a groove – but it all comes down to controlling the game with that ground attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Do you believe in the Minnesota defense?

It’s a new year with a full offseason and plenty of time for this veteran group to ramp things up, and Ohio State – as talented as it is – still has to get used to a whole slew of new parts in a Big Ten season opener on the road.

It’ll take a little bit.

Ohio State will hit an early home run, but Minnesota will be efficient and effective enough to hang around. The Buckeye defense, though, will focus everything on Ibrahim, and then things will start to open up after a few stalled Gopher drives.

It won’t be a total wipeout by the Buckeyes, but 1-0 in the Big Ten with a road victory in the bank is fine no matter what.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Ohio State 38, Minnesota 20

Ohio State -13.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

