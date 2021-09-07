Notre Dame vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Toledo prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Toledo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Network: Peacock

Notre Dame (1-0) vs Toledo (1-0) Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

How gassed is Notre Dame?

Toledo had about a day-and-a-half more time to rest up and relax after its 49-10 win over Norfolk State, and Notre Dame had to get through an emotional 41-38 overtime fight with Florida State.

The Fighting Irish might have looked great at times offensively, but they got ripped up by the FSU running game for 264 yards and three scores as the game got nasty over the second half.

Toledo has the talent and the experience to make this more than just a spirited battle.

There’s a deep group of skill parts and a solid defensive front that should be able to hold up against a still-emerging Irish line. The Rockets have balance, explosion, and …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

You think Notre Dame will be a wee bit active defensively after the problems in Tallahassee?

New defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman took a social media hit for a D that somehow looked like it was playing a prevent run defense. This is a good group with the parts to be a whole lot better, and in this it just has to be okay while Jack Coan and the offense take care of the rest.

It’s not that the Irish took their foot off the gas, but they stalled late, the ground game didn’t go anywhere, and Coan ended up throwing for 366 yards and four scores.

Notre Dame will run a whole lot better this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Irish RB Kyren Williams wasn’t able to get loose. FSU made Coan try to win the game, and he did.

Toledo will come up with a few first half scores to make this a fight into the second half, but expect the Notre Dame defense to play with its hair on fire after the way the Monday night game ended.

Notre Dame vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 40, Toledo 23

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

