Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Purdue prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Network: NBC

Notre Dame (2-0) vs Purdue (2-0) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Notre Dame can’t seem to put together a full 60 minutes.

The running game has sputtered, but the passing attack has been good enough to survive. The defensive front is living in the opposing backfield, but the run D is getting ripped to shreds.

To put it another way, it took overtime to beat the team that just lost to an FCS squad, and it took WAY too much work to get by a MAC team. Toledo is good, but it’s still a MAC program, and it took a last minute score to get out with a 32-29 win.

Purdue rolling though UConn was no big deal, but it was strong against a decent Oregon State. The offense has been careful with the ball and great at controlling the tempo, and there haven’t been a slew of big mistakes to give anyone a break.

However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Here comes the Notre Dame passing game.

Silver lining time. The Irish might have been underwhelming so far, but Jack Coan has been better than anyone could’ve possibly expected. He hit 69% of his throws so far for over 600 yards with six touchdowns and two picks, and he’s proving he can carry the team though adversity.

The biggest issue has been a run defense that might come up with a slew of tackles for loss, but allows over five yards per carry. It’s not that Purdue can’t take advantage of the wobbly run D; it’s that the O just doesn’t roll that way.

Want to make this about the passing attack? Coan and his targets can keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how good is Purdue?

Can the offense close the deal that Florida State and Toledo couldn’t? QB Jack Plummer has been outstanding and the offense has been working, but the Irish might have finally fought through their issues with the first two games – at least that’s their hope.

Purdue will be up, Coan will bring the Irish back, and it’ll be a third straight very dramatic – and very rocky – win. The Notre Dame defensive front will generate the pressure when it has to.

Notre Dame vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 30, Purdue 27

Line: Notre Dame -7.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

