Northern Illinois vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Northern Illinois vs Maine How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Northern Illinois (1-2), Maine (1-2)

Northern Illinois vs Maine Game Preview

Why Maine Will Win

Can the Black Bears get the pass rush going just enough to be a bother, and can they run well enough to control the game a bit.

They’ve been a bit all over the map so far with a decent win over Merrimack, and strong loss to a good Delaware team, and a blowout loss to a great James Madison. They’ve got enough on both sides of the ball to hang around.

Northern Illinois hasn’t been able to do much to get the defense off the field and has the worst run D in the FBS, but …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Maine isn’t running like Michigan, and Wyoming went off in a big firefight.

The Huskies are playing far better than they have in a few years, and it starts with the improvement on the offensive line.

Maine can get into the backfield a bit, but it’s not going to do anything to consistently bother NIU QB Rocky Lombardi – he needs all the time he can get.

What’s Going To Happen

NIU appears to have found something in Harrison Waylee, a freshman running back with the upside to take over games.

The Huskies will average over five yards per carry, the dense will enjoy the relative week off after a rough first three games, and head coach Thomas Hammock will have the team at 2-2 before diving into the MAC season.

Northern Illinois vs Maine Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 36, Maine 17

Line: Northern Illinois -20, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

