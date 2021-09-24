North Texas vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

North Texas vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: North Texas (1-2), Louisiana Tech (1-2)

North Texas vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green defense isn’t as horrible as it’s been over the last few years, but it’s still having a few issues – to be nice. It’s able to make up for it so far with takeaways.

It didn’t come up with any in the ugly blowout loss to UAB, but it came up with four turnovers in wins over Northwestern State and SMU – it’s a more aggressive, high-risk/high-reward style that’s doing just enough.

The passing game didn’t go anywhere against UAB, but it hit SMU for 388 yards the week before for an attack that can hang around with a Bulldog D that’s been rocked so far. However …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Bulldogs should be 3-0.

They gave Mississippi State a rough time in a 35-34 loss, and they lost to SMU 39-37 on a Hail Mary. Now, it took everything in the bag to get by SE Louisiana, but the offense has been amazing enough to bomb away through the first three games – the luck is going to start kicking in soon.

Yeah, North Texas is able to take the ball away a bit, but Louisiana Tech is forcing mistakes, too, with seven takeaways in the first two games.

The O line has been great in pass protection, North Texas doesn’t have enough of a pass rush, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams need this.

Don’t get too hung up North Texas getting blown out by the same SMU team that should’ve lost to Louisiana Tech. However, QB Austin Kendall and the Bulldog offense are far more consistent – they’ll move the ball however they want to.

The turnover battle will matter if North Texas is forcing big mistakes, but it shouldn’t be enough. Finally, Louisiana Tech should have a relatively easy game – even if the D gives up close to 500 yards.

North Texas vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 38, North Texas 24

Line: Louisiana Tech -11, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

