North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ESPN

North Carolina (0-0) vs Virginia Tech (0-0) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Has Virginia Tech been able to get its mojo back defensively?

It was good at the end of last year in the win over Virginia, but it struggled with its consistency all season long and got bombed on by North Carolina in the 56-45 Tar Heel win.

There are still plenty of decent parts returning, but the Hokie D has to prove it can overcome the personnel losses on the front six and improve, too. North Carolina might lose most of its star skill parts from last year, but it gets back QB Sam Howell. The pieces around him are fine – the O is going to work.

On the other side, the Tar Heel secondary is full of veterans, the line should get into the backfield on enough key stops to matter, and …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Are you really so sure that North Carolina will keep this all rolling offensively just because it has Sam Howell?

Star WR Dyami Brown is a Washington Football Teamer. WR Dazz Newsome is a Chicago Bear, and the running back tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter will matter in your 2021 fantasy season.

Tennessee RB Ty Chandler should rock, and Howell really is that good, but it’s not a given that the Tar Heels will get off the bus and crank up 656 yards like they did in last year’s win over the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has an offense, too.

Braxton Burmeister is a good, veteran quarterback, the receiving corps can get deep, and the running backs should be sneaky-good. The Hokie O might not put up close to 500 yards with a good balance like it did last year, but it won’t be crazy if it does.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the high-octane offensive fun show of last year, but it might 1) be a blast of a way to start out a Friday night full of college football and 2) decide the ACC Coastal title before the season really gets going.

All the pressure is on North Carolina. It’s got the big ranking, and Virginia Tech doesn’t. It has the national superstar in Howell, and Virginia Tech doesn’t. It also has all the pressure, and Virginia Tech doesn’t.

The Hokies will play well at home, but in a back-and-forth game, Howell and the Tar Heels will sharpen up just in time to pull out a thriller.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

North Carolina 38, Virginia Tech 34

North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

