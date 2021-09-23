North Carolina vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: North Carolina (2-1), Georgia Tech (1-2)

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jackets are playing better.

Things aren’t going all that well if you lose at home to Northern Illinois, but chalk that up a wee bit to it being the opener. Last week’s Clemson game might have been weird thanks to the weather, but losing 14-8 is a step no matter how it happened.

There’s a little bit of a passing game now. It’s not a killer, but the shift to a more balanced attack is happening with over 200 passing yards in a row for the first time since the start of last season.

North Carolina just got hit by Virginia for 533 passing yards.

The O isn’t turning it over that much, the pass D is statistically the best among ACC teams so far, and the team isn’t beating itself with penalties and giveaways.

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heel offense has figured it out.

A disappointment in the opener against Virginia Tech, the attack cranked out over 600 yards in each of the last two games and almost 700 in the 59-39 win over Virginia. If it gets rolling this week, Georgia Tech doesn’t have the ability to keep up.

The holes have been there for the running game to rip off yards in chunks, Sam Howell is playing like the star he was expected to be, and while the O line is struggling in pass protection, it’s going to be effective for Ty Chandler and the good group of backs keep the momentum going.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech is going to do what it can to start controlling the tempo and the clock a little more. It’s not going to hold the ball for 41 minutes, but it’ll go to the ground game as much as possible against a Tar Heel defensive front that hasn’t been tested too hard yet.

The Yellow Jacket defense is real enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but Howell and company will go on a few quick scoring drives to take control early.

It’ll be a wee bit of a shootout, but Georgia Tech won’t be able to keep up.

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

North Carolina 36, Georgia Tech 20

Line: North Carolina -12.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

