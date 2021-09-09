North Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Georgia State prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN3

North Carolina (0-1) vs Georgia State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

Chalk it up to not being able to hit the knuckleball.

Georgia State is a good team with some solid offensive talent and veteran defenders, but nothing worked in the 43-10 loss to Army. And why? The Black Knight running game held the ball for over 42 minutes and the Panthers couldn’t get into any sort of a groove.

North Carolina will be fired up to have a good performance after the 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech, but it might be slightly looking ahead to an ACC showdown against Virginia, even at home.

Georgia State’s offense should be a whole lot better, but …

Why North Carolina Will Win

The North Carolina defense showed up in Blacksburg.

There might have been problems on the offensive side, but the D all but shut down the Hokie running game and allowed fewer than 300 yards of total offense.

And no, the Tar Heel offense isn’t going to sputter like that again.

Sam Howell didn’t have any time to breathe, but he’ll get a little more time this week – Georgia State won’t come up with six sacks – and the timing of the passing game should start to work.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Tar Heel ground game.

Virginia Tech did a phenomenal job of shutting down the big North Carolina dashes, but there were a few.

Former Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler will blow past 100 yards, Howell will lead the way to two first quarter scoring drives, and the Tar Heels will start to look the part again.

North Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 41, Georgia State 17

Line: North Carolina -26, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

