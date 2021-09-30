North Carolina vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

North Carolina vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: North Carolina (2-2), Duke (3-1)

North Carolina vs Duke Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Can the Blue Devils really get the O going enough to push through an embattled North Carolina D?

Duke has been almost perfectly balanced throughout the first four games – it would’ve and should’ve been 4-0 if it didn’t screw up and give away the opener against Charlotte. There’s a chance the Blue Devils might just have the better offense.

Georgia Tech was all but unstoppable when QB Jeff Sims stepped in and ripped through the Tar Heels in a stunning 45-22 win. Duke has to take charge in the same way, and it has the running game to do it.

North Carolina has a problem with turnovers, and its line isn’t giving Sam Howell any time to work, but it’s that defense that couldn’t get off the field last week that’s the real problem. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Mr. Howell is rolling.

He’s been beaten up and battered, but he has also thrown for close to 1,000 yards in the last three games with ten touchdown passes. The passing game has worked just fine, but can the defense hold serve enough to get by?

The D hasn’t been that awful.

Virginia is bombing away on everyone – the Tar Heels beat the Cavaliers despite giving up 553 passing yards – and Georgia Tech just had a good day. If Howell is on, the Tar Heel passing game will take over.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Howell hasn’t actually been all that amazing in his two games against Duke. North Carolina won both of them, but he didn’t bomb away and he had the worst game of his career in the 20-17 win in 2019.

Yeah, Duke is the 3-1 team in this and North Carolina is reeling, but it’s a little misleading. The Blue Devils beat North Carolina A&T, Northwestern, and Kansas – and they couldn’t handle the passing game in the second half of either game.

The North Carolina offense will go off.

North Carolina vs Duke Prediction, Line

North Carolina 44, Duke 27

Line: North Carolina -19.5, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

