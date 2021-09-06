NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Thursday, September 9

8:20, NBC

Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 51

Sunday, September 12

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 48

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 48.5

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 48

1:00, FOX

Line: San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 52

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -2.5, o/u: 48.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1, o/u: 44.5

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

1:00, CBS

Line: Carolina -4.5, o/u: 44.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 45

4:25, CBS

Line: Kansas City -6, o/u: 53

4:25, CBS

Line: New England -3, o/u: 43.5

– 2021 NFL Predictions For Every Game This Season

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50

4:25, FOX

Line: Denver -2.5, o/u: 42

8:20, NBC

Line: Los Angeles Rams -7.5, o/u: 44.5

Monday, September 13

8:15, ESPN/ABC

Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 51

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game