NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati

8:20, NFL

Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

