NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Predictions

By September 28, 2021 1:39 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 4 highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Experts Picks So Far
Jacksonville at Cincinnati

8:20, NFL
Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati 

