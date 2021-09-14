NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 2 highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Buffalo at Miami, and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
New York Giants at Washington
8:20, NFL
Line: Washington -4, o/u: 41
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Giants
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NY Giants
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far