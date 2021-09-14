NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

By September 14, 2021 1:50 am

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 2 highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Buffalo at Miami, and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far

New York Giants at Washington

8:20, NFL
Line: Washington -4, o/u: 41

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Giants
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NY Giants
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN:  NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants

Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far

NEXT: Cincinnati at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Conference USA, Fearless Predictions, Features, Independents, Mountain West, News, NFL, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 2

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home