NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 1 highlighted by Dallas at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Kansas City, and Green Bay at New Orleans.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

The Experts and Picks So Far

Dallas at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

