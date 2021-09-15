New York Giants vs Washington NFL Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants vs Washington prediction and game preview.

New York Giants vs Washington Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 16

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: NFL Network

New York Giants (0-1) vs Washington (0-1) Game Preview

Why New York Will Win

Really, how afraid are you of the Taylor Heinicke era?

Sure, he might have become a cult hero in the playoffs against Tampa Bay, and he was solid after stepping in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick in the 20-16 loss to the Chargers, but now the Giant coaching staff has time to prepare for just him. It’s a short week, but now he’s going to be in the defensive gameplan spotlight.

The run defense was fine against Denver – for the most part.

In a besides-that-Mrs.-Lincoln-how-was-the-play sort of way, the Giants were hit by the one big touchdown run by Melvin Gordon, and that was about it. Stop Antonio Gibson, make Heineke beat you.

Why Washington Will Win

Is Saquon Barkley healthy or not?

You can only ease your way into an NFL starting running back job so much. The coaching staff might want to take it easy, but there’s no ground game if he’s not great. The Washington defensive front held down the Charger rushing attack, and Daniel Dimes isn’t going to be Justin Herbert through the air.

And yes, having Heineke is a plus for a running game that was able to keep things moving a bit against the Chargers. He hit a few downfield shots and took off just enough to matter.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

So who’s it really going to be? Is Kenny Golladay going to be the go-to guy for the deep plays, or is Darius Slayton going to get more balls his way, or will Shepard be the one startable Giant receiver after catching seven passes for 113 yards and a score? Going back to 2020, that makes it three straight games for Shepard with a touchdown catch.

What’s Going To Happen

Barkley has been questionable all week, so either you believe in Daniel Jones against the Washington defense or not.

The Football Team gave up 337 yards to Herbert last week, but Jones will have to throw 47 passes, too, to have any shot of carrying the offense without a ground game.

Instead, it’ll be Antonio Gibson and the Washington running game that takes the pressure off of an efficient Heineke who does just enough to take the O on two good scoring drives – the defense will take care of the rest.

New York vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 23, New York Giants 17

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

