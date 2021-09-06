New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New York (0-0) vs Denver (0-0) Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

The New York Giant offense line is still a concern.

It should be better, and it did what it could to boost it up, but it’s still not going to be a strength early on. Meanwhile, Von Miller is back for a defensive front that should be far better at getting behind the line and should pressure Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley all game long.

Offensively, at least the passing game will be consistent. Teddy Bridgewater isn’t going to be Patrick Mahomes, but he’s solid enough to keep things moving with an improved receiving corps – Jerry Jeudy is a year older and Courtland Sutton is back – to work with.

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Why New York Will Win

The Giants have the stars back.

Barkley is expected to be a go, Jones should continue to grow into the gig as long as he limits the mistakes and turnovers, and the O has a sneaky-good group of receivers to stretch the field a bit.

Denver might be more consistent and more competent offensively, but it’s not going to come in and put up a huge number right away. As long as the Giants can be balanced, hold up on the O line, and keep things moving, they should start to look night-and-day different because of …

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Saquon Barkley, New York

Yeah, he’ll play, but what type of a pitch count will he be on? Of course you and the whole Giant franchise will have breaths held every time he touches the ball, but if the knee is right, it’s right, and it’s time to get going again. One big burst of a dash will get everyone talking.

– NFL Predictions for Every Game, Schedules

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not a headliner of a game, but it might be the toughest game to call.

Just how much of an impact will Barkley make? Just how much better will the Bronco offense be without a slew of interceptions?

Both defenses will be terrific, and both offense will game manage more than turn it loose, but Barkley will make a Week 1 difference and Jones will slightly outplay Bridgewater.

It’ll be a fun battle, even if it’s not always scintillating.

– NFL Week 1 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews

New York Giants vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

New York Giants 20, Denver 17

Denver -2.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Bringing your snacks on the flight

1: Buying snacks at the airport

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game