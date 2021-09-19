New Orleans at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

New Orleans at Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX

New Orleans (1-0) vs Carolina (1-0) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

It New Orleans can get THAT Jameis all season long …

The Saints destroyed Green Bay and made it question its place in the NFL world.

Everything clicked. The New Orleans D made Aaron Rodgers look awful – but now the flow; that’s kicking – and the O got a big day out of the ground game and five touchdown passes from Jameis Winston. The average fan can’t name a Saint receiver, but it didn’t matter. It all worked.

Yeah, Carolina got a Week 1 win and had a whole lot of positives, but … Jets. That’s still a mediocre-to-awful team it struggled against.

Zach Wilson was able to hit on a few big plays down the field and kept New York in the game, and there wasn’t any running game to help the cause. New Orleans will bring the balance, but …

Why Carolina Will Win

Here comes the Carolina pass rush.

The New Orleans offensive front was brilliant against Green Bay – no sacks allowed, no tackles for loss – but now it has to deal with a Carolina pass rush that was all over Wilson with six sacks, and was fantastic against the run.

The Panthers have the playmakers up front on D – Winston won’t be nearly as comfortable this week – Sam Darnold is a more-than-serviceable veteran quarterback as long as Christian McCaffrey is back to being Christian McCaffrey.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much will the New Orleans covid issues matter? Seven coaches will be in the protocol, but there doesn’t appear to be a big problem with the players.

It’s just another thing for the Saints to deal with.

A whole lot is being made of the Saints having to be road warriors after Hurricane Ida, but that also might have galvanized and sharpened up the team – at least that’s how it played against Green Bay.

Darnold will be fine, but not good enough. Put it this way; if the Saints can make Aaron Rodgers look like that …

The Saints won’t have it easy, but it’ll come up with a second straight balanced effort.

New Orleans vs Carolina Prediction, Line

New Orleans 26, Carolina 17

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

