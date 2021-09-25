New Mexico vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
New Mexico vs UTEP How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: New Mexico (2-1), UTEP (2-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
New Mexico vs UTEP Game Preview
Why New Mexico Will Win
Can the Lobo offense actually throw a little bit?
It couldn’t do anything against Texas A&M, but Terry Wilson bombed away against New Mexico State and now he gets a UTEP secondary that allowed 565 passing yards over the last two games.
UTEP has to control the clock to win this, but New Mexico has done a great job of controlling the clock by getting the defense off the field. The Lobos are stopping the ground game without much of a problem – it’s good at getting into the backfield – and they’re solid at taking the ball away.
UTEP is a giveaway disaster with nine turnovers in the first three games.
– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks
Why UTEP Will Win
The Miners have a little bit of an offense now. There’s balance, there’s a passing game, and this isn’t the team of the last several years that struggled just to get the chains moving.
It has a mega-problem with mistakes – it’s last in the nation in turnovers, penalties and penalty yards – and it doesn’t convert on third downs. But it’s been able overcome that by running the ball well against the mediocre teams and controlling the clock. However …
– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
What’s Going To Happen
New Mexico will be +2 in turnover margin, it’ll get flagged three fewer times, and it’ll move the ball more efficiently in the second half as UTEPs mistakes start to pile up.
At home, UTEP will move the ball just enough to stay alive, and then it’ll take two steps back with a big error when it has a chance to make a move.
New Mexico vs UTEP Prediction, Line
New Mexico 34, UTEP 24
Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns
1: Dear Evan Hansen
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings