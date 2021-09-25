New Mexico vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

New Mexico vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: New Mexico (2-1), UTEP (2-1)

New Mexico vs UTEP Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

Can the Lobo offense actually throw a little bit?

It couldn’t do anything against Texas A&M, but Terry Wilson bombed away against New Mexico State and now he gets a UTEP secondary that allowed 565 passing yards over the last two games.

UTEP has to control the clock to win this, but New Mexico has done a great job of controlling the clock by getting the defense off the field. The Lobos are stopping the ground game without much of a problem – it’s good at getting into the backfield – and they’re solid at taking the ball away.

UTEP is a giveaway disaster with nine turnovers in the first three games.

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners have a little bit of an offense now. There’s balance, there’s a passing game, and this isn’t the team of the last several years that struggled just to get the chains moving.

It has a mega-problem with mistakes – it’s last in the nation in turnovers, penalties and penalty yards – and it doesn’t convert on third downs. But it’s been able overcome that by running the ball well against the mediocre teams and controlling the clock. However …

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico will be +2 in turnover margin, it’ll get flagged three fewer times, and it’ll move the ball more efficiently in the second half as UTEPs mistakes start to pile up.

At home, UTEP will move the ball just enough to stay alive, and then it’ll take two steps back with a big error when it has a chance to make a move.

New Mexico vs UTEP Prediction, Line

New Mexico 34, UTEP 24

Line: New Mexico -2.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

