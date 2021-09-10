New Mexico State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico State vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

New Mexico State vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Network: Stadium

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Mexico State (0-2) vs New Mexico (1-0) Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The Aggies always play the Lobos tough.

They lost in a 55-52 game last year and two of the last four. They might be struggling, but one good performance and a win would change around the tone of the season.

The offense might not be working, but the defense held down the San Diego State passing game last week allowing just 76 yards in the 28-10 win.

They got up fast, and this week they have to hang tough, hold up against a New Mexico running game that struggled in a 27-17 win over Houston Baptist, and catch a few breaks with a few takeaways to capitalize on.

The defensive front that got behind the line enough to be a bother has to pressure the Lobos from the start, but …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why New Mexico Will Win

New Mexico has an SEC quarterback who knows what he’s doing.

It might not have been the most dynamic performance, but former Kentucky starter Terry Wilson hit 20-of-26 passes with three scores in the opener, and the D did the rest.

Houston Baptist finished with -9 rushing yards, mostly because the Lobo line lived in the backfield with tackle for loss after tackle for loss.

New Mexico State won’t be able to run the ball, it’s had problems scoring, and it’s not going to be able to bomb away to come back if needed. However …

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Again, this rivalry game is always close.

New Mexico wasn’t great against Houston Baptist on the ground, but it’ll try to establish the run early and then let Wilson keep the chains moving. New Mexico State will hang in there for three quarters, but the turnovers will start to come late when QB Jonah Johnson starts to press.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

New Mexico State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 13

Line: New Mexico -19, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings