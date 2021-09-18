New Mexico State at South Carolina State Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico State at South Carolina State prediction and game preview.

New Mexico State at South Carolina State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

Network: FloFootball

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Mexico State (0-3) vs South Carolina State (0-2) Game Preview

Why South Carolina State Will Win

It’s hard to have too much fun playing Clemson after it loses – the Bulldogs collected their paycheck in the 49-3 game – but the offense worked in a fun 42-41 loss to Alabama A&M.

The attack has enough of a balance to matter against a New Mexico State defense that’s not doing anything against the run. Worse yet, the offensive side can’t stop screwing up.

It’s bad enough to not have any running game, but the turnovers keep shooting the team in the foot.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why New Mexico State Will Win

There have been signs of life.

The Aggie offense was horrible in the opener against UTEP, but the passing attack pushed the San Diego State D a bit and the attack did enough to make New Mexico work.

South Carolina State is miserable on third downs. New Mexico State has to use this game to start going on a few decent, sustained drives, and the pass rush has to show up to get the D off the field.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Can the New Mexico State passing game be enough to overcome a slew of other problems?

South Carolina State’s secondary has been awful, but it’ll pick off a few passes to stay in this through the second half. Even so, NMSU will get a win – even if it’s not pretty.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

New Mexico State vs South Carolina State Prediction, Line

New Mexico State 27, South Carolina State 23

Line: PICK, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings