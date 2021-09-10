Nevada vs Idaho State Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs Idaho State prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs Idaho State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: Stadium

Nevada (1-0) vs Idaho State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals have the passing game to take a few shots.

The defense is better than the stats might show, but it’s going to give up passing yards. Former Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Waal needs to have a big, efficient day after throwing three picks in the 35-14 loss to North Dakota, and he might.

The Nevada defense had a nice day against Cal, but it has road games against Kansas State and Boise State up next. If there’s any looking ahead – or any letdown after beating the Bears 22-17 – this could be a wee bit tight.

Idaho State might have lost, but it wasn’t bad holding down the North Dakota running game. But …

Why Nevada Will Win

Nevada’s defense really did play well.

A problem over the years, the group held firm allowing just three points over the final three quarters to Cal after getting down 14-0.

Carson Strong threw for over 300 yards, but this week the ground attack should be able to help the cause a little more. As long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers, the Wolf Pack should be able to rely on that D – again, that hasn’t always been a given for the program.

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada still has some work to do. It has to get that ground attack going, and as good as Strong was against Cal, he has to be more accurate and more consistent. That’s what a date against Idaho State is for – even though the Wolf Pack lost 30-28 in 2017.

It might be a sleepy game for the Wolf Pack, but it’ll wake up in time to put this away without a problem.

Nevada vs Idaho State Prediction, Line

Nevada 40. Idaho State 13

