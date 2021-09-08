Nebraska vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Buffalo prediction and game preview.

Nebraska vs Buffalo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Network: Big Ten Network

Nebraska (1-1) vs Buffalo (1-0) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls came up with a nearly perfect performance in the first game under Maurice Linguist. They ripped through Wagner 69-7 – getting up 62-0 before giving up a late score – and they’ve got the ability to pull this off against a very, very shaky Nebraska.

Buffalo needed to get the passing game tuned up. Kyle Vantrease hit 15-of-19 passes. The running game had to show it could go on without Jaret Patterson. The 312 yards and seven scores weren’t a problem.

The pass rush was dominant, there weren’t any turnovers, and the team was in total control. Yeah, it was against Wagner, but there wasn’t even the slightest bit of a blip.

The team is ready.

Nebraska had its own nearly-perfect performance last week in a 52-7 win over Fordham, but the playmakers still have to prove they can produce against a decent D.

Why Nebraska Will Win

Nebraska sure as shoot could’ve used the Fordham game before playing Illinois, instead of the other way around.

That was the Husker team everyone has been waiting for, and it’s possible it just took a little bit to get the timing down and the live practice time in place.

Again, yeah, it was Fordham, but the running game was great, Adrian Martinez was nearly perfect, and the downfield passing game clicked.

Buffalo might have been great last week, but now it has to deal with Martinez – even with the loss to Illinois, he’s coming into his own. The Husker receiving weapons have started to emerge, RB Markese Stepp should get going early, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be very, very careful with this, Nebraska.

Yeah, the win over Fordham was a breeze, but the Rams came up with a few good runs, the Huskers probably won’t hit five yards per carry against the UB D, and this is going to be way more of a grind than the home faithful might like.

It’s going to come down to the mistakes. Nebraska shot itself in the foot against Illinois, and it turned it over twice against Fordham. It’ll screw up just enough for Buffalo to stay in this late, but Martinez will bail the team out with one good late scoring drive to finally put it away.

Nebraska vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Nebraska 34, Buffalo 27

Line: Nebraska -13.5, o/u: 55

