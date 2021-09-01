NC State vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs USF prediction and game preview.

NC State vs USF Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

NC State (0-0) vs USF (0-0) Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

This should be a vastly improved USF team in Year Two under head coach Jeff Scott.

The quarterback situation is still in play with four decent options to play around with, but the receiving corps is full of veterans, the line is loaded with returning starters, and the defense is experienced around a solid linebacking corps.

There’s just enough size on the defensive front to start doing more against the run and the secondary has the potential to be far, far stronger. The Bulls have the guys to pick off a few passes – they have to own the turnover battle.

NC State’s lines are fine, but they’re not going to be dominant out of the gate. As long as the Bulls can hold serve up front on both sides, they’re going to stay around and make this fun. However …

Why NC State Will Win

The USF offensive line has to prove it can keep someone from camping out in opposing backfields.

There’s size, experience, and the depth to hope for more production, but it allowed 81 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in nine games – it has a long way to go. The NC State defensive front needs to find an anchor without Alim McNeill inside, but this group should be able to get behind the line.

Offensively, yes, the line needs the production to go along with the experience, but the running game should work, the skill parts are strong, and the passing attack will be able to move the chains.

If QB Devin Leary gets time and doesn’t have to rush, the offense should be able to pick the Bulls apart.

What’s Going To Happen

USF has improved and should be able to battle for a half or so, but it won’t generate the big offensive plays NC State will.

The NC State that was painfully inconsistent offensively last year will be far stronger and far more effective.

Again, it’ll take a half, but the Wolfpack balance will start to work as the game goes on as they start to pull away. The Bulls won’t get the big takeaways on defense in the second half to stop the momentum.

NC State vs USF Prediction, Line

NC State 40, USF 17

NC State -17.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

