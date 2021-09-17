NC State vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs Furman prediction and game preview.

NC State vs Furman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN3

NC State (1-1) vs Furman (2-0) Game Preview

Why Furman Will Win

This is a good, dangerous Furman team with the defense to give NC State problems.

The offense is okay. It was serviceable in a 26-0 win over Tennessee Tech, and it doesn’t make mistakes, but it’s the other side of the ball that’s been great so far allowing just 460 yards in the first two games starting with a killer of a secondary.

The offensive front is just good enough to keep NC State from making things happen behind the line, but it’s the other side that has to be great to pull this off. NC State lost to Mississippi State because of turnover issues. This week, the Paladins need at least two interceptions.

Why NC State Will Win

The NC State defense has been outstanding on third downs. Again, the Furman offense has been fine, but it hasn’t been dominant yet – especially when it comes to moving the chains.

The Paladins are only converting on 38% of their third down chances, but they’ve still been able to dominate the time of possession battle. NC State might not generate much of a pass rush so far, but the defense has been active, it’s been good at taking the ball away, and it’s great against the run.

Playing the Mississippi State pass-only offense helped the stats, but really, the D is that good up front. Furman has to throw to win, but …

What’s Going To Happen

NC State isn’t North Carolina A&T.

Furman might have struggled late in the 2021 FCS spring session, but the defense has been better this fall, the offense should be efficient enough to provide a push, and as a program, it’s used to giving FBS teams a hard time.

NC State has Clemson up next, and it would like nothing more than to get done with this game quickly and move. It’l have to try for at least a half.

NC State vs Furman Prediction, Line

NC State 41, Furman 13

Line: NC State -27.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

