Navy vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Navy vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Navy (0-2), Houston (2-1)

Navy vs Houston Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

Eventually this running game is going to work.

That’s sort of the wrong way to put it. Navy ran for 337 yard in the opener against Marshall, but the offense only scored seven points. The O is able to control the clock, but it hasn’t mattered quite yet.

Houston hasn’t had to deal with a real running game yet – Rice is the only team it faced that thinks about the ground attack.

On the other side, the Cougars can’t keep defenses out of the backfield, there are too many sacks given up, and there’s little happening with the downfield passing game because there just isn’t enough time to work.

Why Houston Will Win

Navy doesn’t score.

It’s a disaster in the red zone – Navy has scored on just two of seven trips inside the 20 – and there’s no passing game to worry about, even in a once-in-a-while-to-keep-a-D honest sort of way.

Even worse to stop Houston, there’s no pass rush. The Midshipmen aren’t generating anything in the backfield and they’re not coming up with enough big plays to overcome the offensive woes.

Houston has the defensive front that can get behind the line with regularity, and worst of all for Navy, the offense controls the clock. The Cougars hold the ball for well over 34 minutes per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Navy is having too many problems.

Eventually the ground attack will rise up and rip someone apart, but the defense isn’t doing enough to hold down Houston and the offensive line isn’t going to be able to handle the pressure. Navy will get its rushing yards, and it won’t be nearly enough.

Navy vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 34, Navy 14

Line: Houston -19, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

