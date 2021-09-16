Missouri vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs SE Missouri State prediction and game preview.

Missouri vs SE Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN+/SEC Network

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (1-1) vs SE Missouri State (0-2) Game Preview

Why SE Missouri State Will Win

Can the Redhawks take the ball away enough to matter?

The defense has been – let’s be nice here – spotty, but at least it came up with four turnovers in the first two games. It needs to keep the pressure going – generating plays behind the line hasn’t been an issue – and it has to give the offense more chances.

This is a breather game for Mizzou before it goes off to Boston College. It needs to work on a few things, and despite what head coach Eliah Drinkwitz might be preaching about his team being focused and taking this game seriously, that’s going to be tough after the intense loss to Kentucky, and …

Okay, I know. Quit stalling …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Missouri Will Win

The SEMO defense is having … issues.

Yes, it might generate a few takeaways, and yes, it might get into the backfield, but it got ripped to shreds by defending FCS national champion Sam Houston right after being ripped apart by Southern Illinois.

Missouri won’t want to push the starters in this more than it has to, but the offense needs to sharpen up the passing game – Connor Bazelak was just okay vs. UK, even with four touchdown throws – and the less rising-star RB Tyler Badie has to do, the better. Fortunately …

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Give this a few drives and this should be done.

Missouri will score touchdowns early with a good balance, keep up the production into the second, and then it’ll all shut down.

SE Missouri State will come up with a few late scores, but the fun will be long over thanks to a D that won’t even come close to stopping the 1s.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Missouri vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Line

Missouri 58, SE Missouri State 10

Line: Missouri -34, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings