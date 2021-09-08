Missouri vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Missouri vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Kentucky (1-0) vs Missouri (1-0) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

It wasn’t easy, but Missouri got a strong stress test in the 34-24 win over Central Michigan.

The Chippewas bombed away and came up with close to 500 yards of total offense, but Missouri got a massive day out of RB Tyler Badie as part of a balanced offensive attack that was steady enough to get by.

Oh yeah, and the pass rush ripped the Central Michigan backfield to shreds.

The pressure came from everywhere, the sacks piled up – nine in all – and now that D gets to go up against a Kentucky offensive front that had a hard time keeping ULM from hitting the quarterbacks.

Why Kentucky Will Win

The new O worked.

It was just one game against a bad ULM team, but the 45-10 win wasn’t a problem with Penn State transfer QB Will Levis throwing for 367 yards and four scores, Chris Rodriguez running for 125 yards, and with few problems scoring.

The only thing stopping the Wildcats was a turnover issue. The pass protection was a bit rocky, and the three giveaways kept it from getting a little uglier, but that was offset by the big offensive production.

As long as the defense can hold down Badie, the offense will do its job.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a fantastic measuring stick game in early September – and it’ll be a fun game.

Neither of these two will win the SEC East, but it’s a winnable game for both.

Missouri will be great at getting behind the line, but the offense will struggle a bit at times to keep things moving – UK was dominant at getting behind the line last week, too.

It’s a home field win for Kentucky. The offense will be a bit more explosive than Mizzou’s, and the turnovers of last week will slow.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Kentucky 33, Missouri 27

Line: Kentucky -5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

