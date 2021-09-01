Missouri vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Central Michigan prediction and game preview.

Missouri vs Central Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/ Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (0-0) vs Central Michigan (0-0) Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Going into his third year at the gig, Jim McElwain has a veteran team capable of doing a whole lot of damage.

The Chippewas were great in 2019, had to go through a rebuilding job in 2020, and now they have a loaded team of veterans with almost everyone back on offense – starting with a passing attack that should be able to push the Tiger secondary – and with a defense that returns ten starters.

Missouri has the SEC talent, and it should be stronger than it was last season, but Central Michigan should generate enough offensive balance to keep the chains moving, and the defense has poppers in the linebacking corps to keep the Tiger ground game from going off.

However …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Missouri Will Win

Can the Central Michigan secondary come up with a big performance? It has the experience, but the D struggled last year against anyone who could throw a forward pass, allowing close to 300 yards per game.

Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak went through his own growing pains through 2020 – and the offense was a whole lot better when it could run effectively – but he’s giving the program a steady passer to build around. As long as he gets time, he should be able to carve up the CMU defense.

If this turns into a shootout, the Tigers are better equipped to keep up.

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan will be a tough out.

It’s going to make a few mistakes in the second half to allow Missouri to breathe easier, but it’ll be a fight throughout with neither team able to pull away until the fourth quarter.

Missouri will get more out of the offense as it plays better and better as the game goes on – the O line will inflict its will on the Chippewa defensive front. It’ll be a good test going into the SEC opener against Kentucky.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Missouri vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Missouri 38, Central Michigan 24

Missouri -13, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule