Missouri vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Missouri vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Missouri (2-1), Boston College (3-0)

Missouri vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Just how good is Boston College going to be without Phil Jurkovec?

Senior Dennis Grosel was just fine filling in for the injured quarterback late against UMass, but he only hit 5-of-13 passes for 34 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the 28-3 win over Temple.

The ground game was able to carry the team against the Owls, but that’s not quite how this team was built and it’s definitely not how the offense is supposed to work.

BC will start airing it out more and get Grosel throwing, but the Missouri pass rush is too good – it’s going to get into the backfield and throw everything off.

Why Boston College Will Win

The Missouri defense might be able to get behind the line, but it gives up a whole lot of yards and isn’t doing anything big on third downs.

Kentucky was able to run all over the Tigers, Central Michigan threw for over 300 yards, and SE Missouri State was able to come up with close 300 yards on the ground.

Boston College might not be as good without Jurkovec, but Grosel has been around long enough to handle the work and at least keep things moving a bit on the ground.

On the other side, the BC defense has been a brick wall on third downs and …

What’s Going To Happen

It helps that Boston College played Colgate, UMass, and Temple.

On the one hand, BC got its tune-ups in, and that includes a game without Jurkovec. On the other, it hasn’t faced a QB like Connor Bazelak or a back like Tyler Badie.

The Tiger offense will be too balance and the pass rush will be too good – the D will overcome its issues with pressure.

Missouri vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Missouri 34, Boston College 27

Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

