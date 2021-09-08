Mississippi State vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs NC State prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Mississippi State (1-0) vs NC State (1-0) Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

The Wolfpack were fantastic in the 45-0 win over USF to open things up.

There wasn’t a whole lot of rust to shake off with the ground game blasting away for close to 300 yards. Devin Leary threw a pick, but otherwise he was terrific, and the O line dominated throughout.

But this is about the defense.

The Wolfpack didn’t generate a sack against USF, but generating pressure isn’t everything against the quick-hitting Mississippi State passing game. The Bulldogs stalled and sputtered until mounting their epic late comeback to beat Mississippi State 35-34, and now the offense has to work against a D that has the upside to be one of the best in the ACC.

Unlike Louisiana Tech, NC State will be able to run.

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Mississippi State Will Win

But the offense did work when it absolutely had to.

Any Week 1 win you can walk away from is a good one.

It wasn’t pretty, and it took something special, but the offense got the job done with Will Rogers finding his passing groove. It wasn’t exactly the way the Mike Leach offense is supposed to work, but again, it got the job done despite a whole lot of mistakes.

Stop the errors, and look out. However …

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State had a mega-turnover problem last year, and the six giveaways to start the season wasn’t a plus. Throw in the 12 penalties, and the team showed just how far things need to go before the program becomes dangerous.

NC State is flying under the radar nationally, but considering how mediocre North Carolina looked in Week 1, this might be the second-best team in the ACC. It’s not the sexiest team, but it’s good in all phases and strong enough to generate the takeaways Mississippi State will be happy to provide.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Mississippi State vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 34, Mississippi State 24

Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings